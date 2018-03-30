McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead ‘back together’

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Actor Ewan McGregor and actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead are back together as they were pictured holding hands on a movie set.

Winstead was rumoured to have dumped McGregor because she hated the whole “home wrecker” label. But it appears the two just can’t keep away from each other with McGregor spotted visiting Winstead on the set of her latest movie, “Gemini Man”, reports mirror.co.uk.

The pair packed on the public display of affection on the Georgia film set, strolling hand-in-hand and silencing reports that they have split.

McGregor met her on the set of “Fargo” and they first sparked rumours of a romance when they were spotted kissing last year.

But in February, it was claimed that she had called it off because she “hated being labelled a home wrecker”.

McGregor, who shares four children with his estranged wife Eve, was believed to have cited irreconcilable differences when he filed for divorce in January.

