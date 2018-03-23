MCL breaks record by producing 7.84 lakh tonne a day

Bhubaneswar, March 28 (IANS) The Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, broke its own record by producing 7.84 lakh tonne of coal in a single day, said an official on Wednesday.

MCL produced 7,84,344 tonne coal on Tuesday, breaking the earlier record set by the company.

Earlier on 21st March this year, MCL became the first company crossing 6 lakh tonne figure by recording 6.36 lakh tonne production, which was the highest quantity of coal ever produced by a company in the country.

MCLs’ consolidated production figure of 7,84,344 tonne recorded by company on Wednesday spread as a motivating spirit among the coal miners across all the units in Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Angul and Sambalpur.

Congratulating all members of the company for achieving the rare coal production figure, MCL Chairman and Managing Director A.K.Jha said it has a capability to produce even higher production figure.

The synergy of efforts from top to the lowest ranks working in the mine projects have made the company produce 7.84 lakh tonne in a day, the CMD reiterated.

–IANS

cd/vd