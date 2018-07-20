MCX Q1 consolidated net profit down 72%

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Friday reported a decline of 72 per cent in its consolidated net profit in the first quarter of 2018-19 on account of an exceptional item.

According to the MCX, consolidated net profit during the quarter under review declined to Rs 7.33 crore from Rs 26.30 crore, on account of an exceptional item of Rs 23.80 crore.

However, MCX’s consolidated operating income registered a growth of 23 per cent to Rs 72.87 crore from Rs 59.19 crore during the corresponding Q1 of FY2018.

“We have witnessed strong growth in the overall operating performance, as our average daily traded turnover grew about 30 per cent to Rs 24,360 crores over the

corresponding quarter last year,” MCX MD and CEO Mrugank Paranjape was quoted as saying in a statement.

“The commodity contracts across the non-agricultural segment led to the

growth in the quarter.”

