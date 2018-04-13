Mecca Masjid blast case verdict ‘slap on UPA’s face’: VHP

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday welcomed a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court verdict acquitting all five accused in Mecca Masjid bomb blast case, calling it a “slap in the face” of the previous UPA government.

VHP’s working International President Alok Kumar said the Congress government had hatched a conspiracy to save real culprits and implicate innocent Hindus in the name of Hindu terrorism.

Pakistan was happiest to see the real culprits going scot-free, he added.

“The development has exposed the then UPA government’s plot to make Hindus ‘second-class citizens’ and make them ‘political pawns for security agencies’,” he added.

Nine persons were killed in a powerful explosion that ripped through the mosque on May 18, 2007.

–IANS

