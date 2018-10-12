Media shouldn’t run one-sided #MeToo stories: CINTAA’s Sushant Singh

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actor and general secretary of the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has appealed to the media not to run one-sided #MeToo stories as several “fake stories” are being highlighted through the social media.

Sushant Singh was interacting with the media at a press conference organised here by CINTAA on Wednesday to put forth their perspective about the ongoing #MeToo campaign.

Sushant Singh said: “I think film industry has been singled out. But if you see, the problem persists in other sectors as well — whether it’s corporate or politics. ‘You have to please your boss’ — this line has been used so many times in films as well. So yes, we do know this problem exists in our industry but we have been ignorant about it…”

He welcomed the #MeToo movement as it encouraged the survivors to voice their agony.

Appealing to the media not to get swayed by one-sided #MeToo stories, he said: “I think the flag-bearers of this movement have to be very careful, because some quarters are trying to hijack the campaign and they are trying to label sane voices as the guilty to discredit them. If flag-bearers will get discredited, the movement will die a natural death.

“People are posting fake stories on social media, which can easily get discredited… This can lead to even real survivors being discredited and then everyone will be looked upon suspiciously and the real culprits will automatically get clean chit. I, therefore, appeal to the media that they shouldn’t run one-sided stories and should also approach the opposite side to hear their version.”

Sushant Singh also said that CINTAA will try to address sexual harassment cases with Producers Guild of India.

“We will try to address these issues with producer’s body (Producers Guild of India) because at the end of the day, producers are the employers.”

CINTAA is cooperating with investigation agencies on sexual harassment cases, the actor said. “We are looking into the cases of Nana Patekar-Tanushree Dutta, Alok Nath-Vinta Nanda and Flora Saini-Gaurang Doshi cases and we are co-operating with police. We are taking legal advice to decide our plan of action in the coming days. We hope that in the end truth will prevail.”

Sushant Singh announced that CINTAA will form a sub-committee to look into sexual harassment cases.

“We will form a sub-committee, apart from a committee which will look into sexual harassment cases, which will generate awareness people on sexual harassment. Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane, Amol Gupte, Swara Bhasker, journalists, lawyers and psychologists will be part of the sexual harassment complaints committee,” he added.

The CINTAA general secretary was accompanied by Vikram Gokhale (President) and Amit Behl (Senior Joint Secretary) at the press conference.

–IANS

iv/nir