Median wage across 8 major sectors in India down 32% in 2017: Report

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The overall median wage in the country across eight sectors was Rs 219.4 per hour in 2017, down 32.14 per cent on a year-on-year basis, a monster.com report showed on Monday.

In 2016, the overall median wage was Rs 323.3 per hour, the Monster Salary Index showed.

Among the sectors surveyed, the IT sector in India paid a median wage of Rs 317.6 per hour in 2017, lower by 17.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis, it said.

“IT sector paid median wage at Rs 317.6 per hour, the highest among all monitored sectors, but 17.8 per cent less than the last year,” it said, adding that the decrease in salary was one of the reasons of around 51 per cent of the employees in the segment not being satisfied with their jobs.

According to the report, some other aspects contributing to job dissatisfaction were commuting time, work-life balance, and working hours.

Manufacturing sector witnessed a growth in the median salary at Rs 230.9 per hour, up from Rs 211.7 per hour in 2016.

The sectors under review were: construction and technical consultancy; education and research; financial services, banking and insurance; ICT services (information and communications technology); healthcare, caring services and social work; legal, market consultancy and business activities; manufacturing; transport, logistics and communications.

Out of these, ICT or IT services gave the highest median salary of Rs 317.6 per hour.

–IANS

rrb/mag/