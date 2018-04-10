Mediapersons take out rally in Kolkata against attacks on them

Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Protesting against the recurrent attacks on them during the nomination filing stage of the West Bengal panchayat elections, media persons on Wednesday took out a silent rally in the heart of the city.

Their mouths tied in black cloth, a large number of mediapersons walked from the Gandhi statue to Dharmatala, carrying placards, posters and festoons decrying the daily assault on the fourth pillar of democracy.

“Shut camera”, “We’ve never been afraid, we are not afraid”, “Not worried, We are more determined”, “Take our camera, shoot us,” read the posters and placards.

The media has been repeatedly attacked and assaulted over the past few days, as they tried to click photos and videos of the violence related to fling of nomination.

–IANS

ssp/vd