MediaTek to deliver first SoC chip for Microsoft IoT solution

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Mobile chip-maker MediaTek on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deliver the first System-on-Chip (SOC) for the newly-announced Azure Sphere solution. The “MT3620” chip will drive Internet of Things (IoT) innovation with built-in security and connectivity.

Azure Sphere is an IoT solution for creating highly-secured microcontroller unit (MCU) devices at a price that makes enterprise-class security affordable for Cloud-connected devices.

MCU-powered devices are the most populous area of computing, with roughly nine billion new devices being developed every year.

MediaTek has a long history of working with Microsoft on specific SoC designs that meet demanding connectivity needs

“On top of our close ties with Microsoft and design expertise, Microsoft had a vision we also believed in bringing trust and security into IoT solutions from chip to cloud, to make connected devices practical to sell and manage for businesses and consumers,” said ,” said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group.

The specialised chipset has a Wi-Fi connected controller built around a processor designed to run Azure Sphere’s IoT operating system.

It also includes built-in support for Microsoft’s latest security protocols.

The chipsets will be sold as part of the Azure Sphere solution.

“What we are delivering together will be the foundation for a new generation of secure intelligent edge devices and solutions,” added Galen Hunt, Managing Director, Azure Sphere, Microsoft.

–IANS

na/vm