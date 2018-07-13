Mediatek unveils ‘Helio A’ chips for affordable phones

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Expanding its Helio family of power-efficient chipsets, mobile phone chipset maker MediaTek on Tuesday unveiled its “Helio A” series with the new “Helio A22” system-on-chip (SoC).

“The Helio A Series continues our vision of a mobile marketplace that is accessible to everyone, where high-end features are not limited to high-end devices.

“As we’ve seen, mid-market growth continues to explode and there continues to be consumer interest in powerful and quality devices that offer them the best value,” TL Lee, General Manager, MediaTek’s Wireless Communication Business Unit, said in a statement.

With powerful quad-core performance, incredible camera features, AI enhancements and remarkable power efficiency, the “Helio A” series is optimised for devices that offer value without sacrificing modern capabilities and features.

“With ‘Helio A22’, device makers can bring to market innovative devices that provide consumers unparalleled mobile experiences in the mid-range, including incredible performance, long battery life and advanced photography and AI enhancements,” Lee added.

The Helio A22 is built with advanced 12nm “FinFET” fabrication technology to deliver high performance with greater power efficiency.

Equipped with the company’s “CorePilot” technology, the chipset optimises power for each task to extend device battery life, thus enabling users to do more with their devices for longer.

The chipset also has AI features to take advantage of the MediaTek “NeuroPilot” software development kit (SDK) extensions and third-party AI applications.

