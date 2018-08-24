Medical expenditure major concern among Indians: Study

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Cost of medical treatment in India has emerged as a major concern for the citizens as 44 per cent of them think that getting treated is expensive, according to a new study.

In the study conducted by Ipsos, an independent market research company, 35 per cent of Indians think the quality of medical treatment was poor while 30 per cent were disappointed with the low standard of cleanliness in medical institutes,

For the study, more than 1,000 Indians were surveyed aged between 16-64 from April to June.

However, there was optimism among Indians where 60 per cent felt that expenditure on healthcare would reduce in the next 10 years while 69 per cent believed that the quality of medical treatment would get better in the next decade.

“Making healthcare affordable to all, should be addressed by governments and healthcare providers around the globe as it is among the top three concerns. Lifestyle changes can prevent some of these dreaded diseases,” said Monica Gangwani, Head, Ipsos Healthcare.

