Medical teams on COVID-19 survey attacked in Jaipur

Jaipur, March 28 (IANS) A medical health team formed to conduct the COVID-19 survey in a minority community area had to run for their lives on Saturday when a big crowd in Kailashpuri area in Jaipur snatched the team members’ phones, manhandled them and tore down the documents they were carrying for the survey, said health officials.

The employees of the primary health centre in Gandhinagar submitted a written complaint to Chief Medical and Health Officer Narottam Sharma alleging that Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM), Public Health Nurse, AAsha, and Lady Health Visitor (LHV) employees visited Kailashpuri on Saturday to get the survey done following coronavirus spread.

“However the people there tore our documents, misbehaved with us and snatched our mobile phones,” said the complaint.

It said the teams ran for their lives and complained to a police team deputed there. “Even after the police intervened, the residents of the minority community continued with their acts and eventually the team had to run away to protect their lives,” according to the complaint.

The team has refused to work in the zone and has requested the CMHO to take action.

“A section of the minority community thinks the survey is meant for National Register of Citizens (NRC) or the new citizenship law (CAA). Our task is to control the coronavirus spread and we are persuading them. The state police is supporting us,” he added.

–IANS

arc/prs