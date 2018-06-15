Meet AAP leaders on Eid at least, Sisodia urges LG

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) In a sarcastic dig at Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said people forget enmity during festivals and asked him to invite the protesting AAP Ministers for talks on the occasion of Eid.

In tweets, Sisodia, greeting Baijal on Eid, said: “We have been sitting in the Raj Bhawan from last five days. Let invite us (to meet you) on the occasion of Eid Milan.

“I have been on fast for four days. On occasions of Holi, Diwali and Eid, people even greet their enemies.”

Earlier in the day, Baijal greeted the people of Delhi, saying the festival seeks to strengthen brotherhood besides deepening the bonds of communal harmony, unity and peace.

–IANS

