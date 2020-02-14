Meet on tourism sector jobs for J&K youth

Jammu, Feb 20 (IANS) Rural Development Secretary Sheetal Nanda opened a conference on placement opportunities in the tourism & hospitality sector for J&K youth, here on Thursday.

Addressing the event, Nanda sought the tourism & hospitality sector representatives’ help in enhancing Himayat-trained youths’ capabilities as per the industry demands.

Nanda also assured all support to stakeholders, especially firms participating in the conference.

The Secretary asked the project implementing agencies to garner data on market demands and the sector’s requirements, and tailor the Himayat candidates’ training modules.

Presenting the overall view of Himayat’s achievements and best practices initiated in J&K, Kapil Sharma, COO Himayat Mission Management Unit COO, listed out the discussion points regarding challenges in the tourism and hospitality sector, including mismatch in demand and candidate’s skill set.

