Meet Pak Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The 10th Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa was appointed by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on November 29, 2016 for the period of three years.

Born in November 1960, General Bajwa educated from Sir Syed College and Gordon College in Rawalpindi before joining the Pakistan military Academy in 1978.

As per the Pakistan media reports, his appointment as Army chief was on the basis of his pro-democracy stance and his low-key style. It is also been said that General Bajwa has a sound understanding of Indian strategic ambitions in the region and experience of armed conflict on LoC in Kashmir.

The media reports also show his effective military diplomacy as he succeeded in expanding the military diplomacy of Pakistan Army and went on to become strategic player.

General Bajwa played crucial role during Yemen Crisis, KSA blockade of Qatar, Iran KSA rivalry, Pak India Kartarpur Corridor, Pak Iran border terror issues, Afghan Taliban peace process with the US and many such important issues which helped in enhancing geopolitical profile of Pakistan Army.

In his tenure, he had held high level meetings with many state heads including Xi Jinping, Hassan Rouhani, King Sulaeman and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Dawn described Bajwa as a “career infantry officer belonging to the Baloch Regiment,” as “something of a dark horse” in the race to succeed General Raheel Sharif.

Dawn added: “Despite his extensive involvement with Kashmir and northern areas, he is said to consider extremism a bigger threat for the country than India.”

Prior to his elevation, Bajwa served at the Pakistani Army General Headquarters as Inspector General of Training and Evaluation in 2015. Before serving at Army General Headquarters, he was appointed as Colonel Commandant of Baloch Regiment.

