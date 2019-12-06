Meet past promises on climate talks: India to developed nations

Madrid, Dec 12 (IANS) Responding to the demand that big emitters increase their climate actions, which currently are considered inadequate to prevent worst impacts of climate change, India on Thursday said it was more important to focus on actions and unmet promises rather than make fresh commitments.

Speaking at the meet, Ravi Shankar Prasad India’s lead negotiator here, said the developed countries are not keeping the promises they had made in the past.

“We have been hearing lots of words on ambition but not seen the same kind of zeal as far as implementation (of promises) is concerned.

“We are looking for an ambitious outcome from this COP. For us, ambition here means implementation of the Paris Agreement and what was promised,” he said at the United Nations climate talks.

With the ongoing two-week talks on several key negotiating items either stalled or facing resistance, Prasad said some countries have not been on track on Kyoto Protocol commitments. “Not on track on NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions), this is a cause of concern. Until this is addressed, we won’t get good results.”

There have been attempts to block agenda on finance. “This is a source of discomfort for all of us.”

On technology transfer and support, he said it was not address at the ongoing negotiations. “If this is not available, ambitions won’t work.”

“Unmet promises on providing support from developed countries to other countries not being met. Start implementing what was promised. There is a shortfall on what was committed under the Kyoto Protocol. Post the stock take, we can take further action,” he quipped.

“Many others are shirking their responsibilities. Historic polluters aren’t taking responsibility. Principles on equity and CBDR (Common But Differentiated Responsibilities) must be respected,” he added.

On Article 6, the Indian negotiator said: “The parties (countries) had invested in CDM (clean development mechanism), we are now being told that all of their investments are wasted. Can’t send wrong signals for non-party stakeholders.”

Last year at COP24 in Poland, the bulk of the implementation guidelines of the 2015 Paris Agreement were agreed on, with the exception of Article 6.

Article 6 is to provide guidelines for how international climate markets will work, as a key component of the world’s economic toolbox for addressing climate change.

With 197 parties, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has near universal membership and is the parent treaty of the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement.

