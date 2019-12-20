Meet us before Bezos, CAIT appeals to PM

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday said that it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give them a chance to brief him before his proposed meeting with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

According to the confederation, it will use the opportunity to apprise the Prime Minister about the “factual position on how Amazon and Flipkart are destroying the business of small traders of the country”.

It said that E-commerce companies are engaged in malpractices which have greatly “hurt the business of small traders across country”.

“Their collusion with brand companies and banks have compelled the closure of thousands of small traders dealing in ‘Kirana shops, Mobile, Electronics,Electrical items, Fashion Apparels, Readymade Garments etc’,” the CAIT said in a statement.

It, however, said that that traders are not against E-commerce and that CAIT is engaged in multi-activities under PM’s visionary “Digital India” mission.

“However, for proving an equal level playing field, we are of the considered opinion that E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart should be compelled to comply with every provision of FDI policy…,” the statement said.

–IANS

rv/vd