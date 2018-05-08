Meeting Kim in Singapore on June 12: Trump

Washington, May 10 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he will meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore next month.

“The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace,” he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Trump welcomed three American detainees who were freed on Wednesday while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was on a visit to Pyongyang.

Trump, who was accompanied by wife Melania, told reporters it was “nice” of the North Korean leader to release the men ahead of their planned summit.

–IANS

him/vd