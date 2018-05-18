Meeting with Kim may be delayed: Trump

Washington, May 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his scheduled meeting with the top leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un may be delayed.

“It may not work out for June 12,” Trump told reporters at the White House during his meeting with visiting President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Moon Jae-in, referring to the date of his planned meeting with Kim.

North Korea warned last week that Pyongyang would have to reconsider whether to attend the Singapore meeting if the US “only wants to press the North Korea to abandon its nuclear arsenal”, Xinhua reported.

Pyongyang suspended inter-Korean talks last Wednesday to protest a large-scale US-ROK air drill, and urged the ROK to stop its joint military drills with the US.

Both the White House and the US State Department said last week that they will continue to prepare for the meeting between Trump and Kim.

