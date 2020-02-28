Mega spring festival ‘Chapchar Kut’ celebrated in Mizoram

Aizawl, March 6 (IANS) The grand celebration of the most popular spring festival of Mizos, “Chapchar Kut” took place in Mizoram on Friday where Chief Minister Zoramthanga graced it as ‘Kut Pa’ (father of the festival).

On Thursday, the event was celebrated at Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl as pre-festival, where Art and Culture Minister R. Lalzirliana was ‘Kut Pa’.

The gaiety and fervour of “Chapchar Kut” shines through with plenty of mass dancing and music to keep everyone in good spirits. The state government declared Friday as government holiday to allow the people to participate in the festivity in huge number.

On Thursday, the Art and Culture Minister welcomed the people to participate in the fun and amusement events being organised during the two-day festival. Traditional bamboo dance “Cheraw” and other dances were performed at the main event.

“Chapchar Kut” is a spring festival celebrated usually in March after completion of most arduous task of “Jhum” farming (slash and burn method of cultivation).

According to historians, “Chapchar Kut” is said to have originated 1450-1700 A.D. in a village called Suaipui.

When christianity came to Mizoram in late 1890s, they discouraged the festival citing detrimental to Christian values.

However, it was revived in 1973 on a mass scale sans animistic practices and alcohol.

–IANS

