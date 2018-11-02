Meghalaya activist injured in attack

Guwahati, Nov 8 (IANS) Unidentified men attacked prominent anti-corruption and rights activist of Meghalaya, Agnes Kharshiing, in East Jantia Hills of Meghalaya on Thursday, police said.

Anges received severe injuries and was admitted to a hospital in the hill state, police said.

Agnes, who heads an NGO, Civil Society Women’s Organization, has been vocal against rampant coal smuggling in the Jaintia Hills region for the last few years.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conard Sangma strongly condemned the attack. He said necessary directions have been issued to the police to arrest the culprits behind the attack.

“Civil society groups play an important role in a democratic system as they are instrumental in highlighting the concerns of the people. Violence in any form will not be tolerated and the government will take all necessary steps to ensure that those behind the attack are brought to justice,” Sangma said.

–IANS

