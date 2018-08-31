Meghalaya CM quits Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday resigned from the Lok Sabha after being elected to the Meghalaya Assembly on August 27.

He will take oath as a member of the Assembly on Wednesday.

Sangma, who won the by-election from South Tura, said he had submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The by-election in South Tura was necessitated after Agatha Sangma resigned to pave the way for her brother Conrad to contest in order to retain the post of Chief Minister.

Sangma, the youngest son of former Lok Speaker late Purno A. Sangma, defeated Charlotte W. Momin of the Congress by 8,421 votes in a four-cornered contest.

Conard Sangma, who was sworn as the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya on March 6, was a non-elected member of the 60-member Assembly.

Sangma assumed the top post of Meghalaya, which his father had held for a short period, after the regional United Democratic Party (UDP), People’s Democratic Party and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) decided to support the NPP in forming the government on the condition that Sangma would be the Chief Minister.

