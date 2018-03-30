Meghalaya CM seeks central push for tourism projects

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday sought the intervention of Union Tourism Minister K.J. Alphons to initiate “destination tourism” projects in the state, an official said.

“We have to build tourism around the USPs of the region and the focus of the government will be to bring the tourism potential of the state in sync with creating avenues for the farming community as well as the youth to take entrepreneurial activities,” Sangma said.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister, who was accompanied by state Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh, also discussed development of tourism infrastructure and amenities at different tourist locations, with particular focus on Sohra, Umiam and eco-tourism destinations of Nokrek and Balpakram.

Alphons suggested the Chief Minister to also work on possibilities to promote luxury tourism in the state focussing on its rich potential.

“Meghalaya is a priority state for the Ministry of Tourism and we are going to extend all possible help to boost tourism. I would personally take up the issue of road connectivity in Meghalaya with Union Transport Minister for his personal intervention,” Alphons said in his conversation with the Chief Minister.

The Union Minister also told the Chief Minister that 12 different locations had been identified for promotion in the northeast including Sohra, the wettest place on earth, under the Destination Tourism mission.

“We want to develop the cave network of Meghalaya and make it a major attraction for tourists,” Alphons added.

Alphons promised the Chief Minister that all pending tourism projects of the state would be accorded thrust and would be implemented in the right earnest.

