Meghalaya Congress legislator dies in Delhi

New Delhi/Shillong, Oct 8 (IANS) Former Meghalaya Power Minister and senior Congress legislator, Clement Marak, died in a private hospital in New Delhi on Monday evening after a prolonged battle with cancer, party sources said. He was 58.

“Marak passed away at Max Super-specialty Hospital at Shalimar Bagh this evening,” Congress Spokesperson Zenith Sangma said.

Marak, Power Minister in the previous Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance government, has been battling with prostate cancer for years and had undergone medical treatment in the US.

Despite his ailing health, Marak contested the assembly elections held in February and retained his Selsella constituency defeating National People’s Party nominee, Ferlin C.A. Sangma.

The body of the three-time Congress MLA will be flown to Meghalaya’s capital Shillong on Tuesday and will be taken to his native village in Garo Hills for the last rites.

