Meghalaya Governor condoles Vajpayee’s death

Shillong, Aug 16 (IANS) Meghalaya Governor Ganga Prasad on Thursday condoled the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying the nation had lost an able parliamentarian, a statesman par excellence, and an extraordinary human being.

“The nation will gratefully remember his phenomenal contributions during his stint as the Prime Minister between 1998 and 2004 — Pokhran nuclear test, his role during the Kargil war, and initiation of the Golden Quadrilateral the most notable of them,” he said.

He added: “His (Vajpayee) economic and foreign policies left a firm and indelible imprint on the nation and will be forever remembered by the people.”

–IANS

