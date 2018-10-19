Meghalaya looking at options for technology in food processing

Paris, Oct 21 (IANS) Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday said Meghalaya is looking at options for technology and machinery to build an efficient supply chain as well on development of product and branding to establish its unique identity.

Sangma was speaking at the SIAL (Salon International de l’alimentation) Paris 2018, one of world’s biggest food innovation exhibitions.

Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also part of this mega food exhibition along with her delegation in Paris. She inaugurated the India stall in presence of the Meghalaya Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh Mawphlang.

He said the visit to SIAL comes in wake of Meghalaya establishing its new Directorate of Food Processing to promote value addition of different agri-horticulture products and to devise strategy for innovative product startups.

“It is important to understand trends of the industry. We are here with our team of officials to engage with different companies and explore potential to market our products,” Sangma said.

This year, India also hosted the first edition of ‘Food India by SIAL’ in New Delhi in an effort to showcase the diversity in product development and potential of food business in India.

“The world has realised the potential of India in food processing. However, it is important for us to learn from advanced nations and collaborate with industry for transfer of modern technology,” the Chief Minister said.

He expressed confidence that through ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana’ Meghalaya would be able to reap the benefit as the Ministry of Food Processing has started the ground work for starting a cold chain grid throughout the country.

“SIAL has given an opportunity to network with industry professionals from across the globe, learn the latest industry trends, innovations, and broaden business potential,” Lyngdoh said.

–IANS

rrk/prs