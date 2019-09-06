Meghalaya minister quits to contest for Speaker’s post

Shillong, Sep 11 (IANS) Meghalaya Tourism and Water Resources Minister Metbah Lyngdoh on Tuesday tendered his resignation to contest the election for the Assembly Speaker’s post.

Lyngdoh, a senior United Democratic Party (UDP) leader and a three-time legislator, also filed his nomination papers for the election.

He was accompanied by the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, ministers and MLAs during the filing of nominations.

The Opposition candidate, Winnerson D. Sangma of the Congress, was also accompanied by a host of Congress legislators when he filed his nominations.

The election was necessitated following the demise of Assembly Speaker, Donkupar Roy on July 28. Roy, who was the President of the UDP, was elected to the post of Speaker on March 12, 2018.

The election of new Speaker will be held on September 13, the last day of the Assembly’s autumn session.

“With the support of colleagues in the MDA, there’s no doubt why I should not win the Speaker’s election,” Lyngdoh said.

In the 60-member Assembly with an effective strength of 59, the National People’s Party, which leads the coalition government, has 21 members, the United Democratic Party has eight, People’s Democratic Front four, there are two members each from Bharatiya Janata Party and Hill State People’s Party, one member each from Nationalist Congress Party and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement besides one independent member.

Going by the numbers,Lyngdoh is expected to comfortable defeat Sangma as the MDA government has a total of 40 MLAs.

However, Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma voiced confidence that the opposition candidate may win the election.

“Though the Congress has only 19 MLAs, but the Opposition has put up the candidate to win the election. Politics is like a game of chess,” he said.

