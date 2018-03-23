Meghalaya ministers to take stock of coal mining ban

Shillong, March 27 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday said the government would soon constitute a Group of Ministers (GoMs) to study the National Green Tribunal ban on coal mining in the state.

Sangma announced the decision to constitute the group during a meeting with the State Coordination Committee of Coal Owners and Mine Dealers Forum to study the current status of the NGT ban on coal mining in Meghalaya and the way forward.

Sangma said that GoMs comprising Mining and Geology, Law, Environment and Home would be constituted to look into the whole issue.

“We will understand the issue and take feedback of all stakeholders and prepare a master plan as to how it can be taken forward. The issue of coal is a priority of our Government. We are going to look at environmental concerns as we take forward our discussion with the centre as well as with other concerned authorities”, Sangma said.

State Coordination Committee of Coal Owners and Mine Dealers Forum Chairman Sony L. Khyriem termed the meeting with the Chief Minister as “positive”.

“He (Sangma) has assured the Forum to sincerely look into the matter on which he will initiate action at the government level to ascertain official views,” Khyriem told IANS.

The National Green Tribunal had ordered an interim ban on “rat-hole” coal mining in Meghalaya from April 17, 2014, after the All Dimasa Students’ Union and the Dima Hasao District Committee filed an application before the tribunal alleging that the water of the Kopili river was turning acidic due to coal mining in the Jaintia Hills.

