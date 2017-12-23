Meghalaya signs ‘Host City Contract’ with IOA for National Games 2022

Shillong, Jan 4 (IANS) Meghalaya on Wednesday signed the “Host City Contract” with the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) for the 39th National Games 2022.

Following the signing of the contract between the Meghalaya government, Meghalaya State Olympics Association (MSOA) and IOA, the syaye government also handed over a cheque of Rs. 4.5 crore as contract fee for holding the event.

Meghalaya will be hosting the National Games 2022 coinciding with the 50th year of the creation of the state.

“Without doubt the National Games 2022 will put Meghalaya in the Olympic Map with the National Games as a catalyst. History will talk about a Meghalaya before the National Games and a much better Meghalaya after the National Games,” said MSOA Working President John F. Kharshiing.

Sports and Youth Affairs Director, Matsiewdor War Nongbri said that all actions as per timelines set in the contract will be taken up which include creation of the National Games Olympics Committee (NGOC) before April 3, 2018, NGOC Emblem and mascot(s) by July, 2018 besides IOA to establish a Coordination Commission by March, 2018

Nongbri said the government would also submit a master plan including the sports programme of the Games to the IOA for its approval within January 2019.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said that under the agreement there will be milestones and each work will have to be finished within a fixed timeline.

“The host city will have to complete building of infrastructures by 2021 a year ahead of the Games.A There is also a penalty clause of Rs two crore per year in case of delay in hosting the games,” Mehta told journalists.

He said the central government will provide 30 percent of the total budget for the National Games while the remaining 70 percent funds would have to be raised by the state government on its own.

“The state government can maybe raise these funds through sponsorships from various private companies’ through corporate social responsibility initiatives,” Mehta added.

Meghalaya will be the third northeastern state after Manipur and Assam hosted the National Games in 1999 and 2007, respectively.

It had co-hosted the 2016 South Asian Games with its neighbouring Assam.

An estimated 14,450 athletes and officials ies expected to visit Meghalaya during the Games.

