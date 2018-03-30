Meghalayato start working on climate adaptation policy: CM

Shillong, April 1 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday said that his government will start working on climate change adaptation policy to reduce risks posed by the consequences of climatic changes.

His announcement came after more than 50 villages in four districts of the state were hit by hailstones and strong winds accompanied by heavy rain on Friday. However no casualties were reported.

“As climate change is a reality, we need to sit down and discuss on this issue and come up with an aggressive adaptation policy. So we need to have mitigation policy and adaptation policy,” Sangma told journalists after chairing an emergency meeting to take stock of the natural calamity.

“Adaptation and mitigation are two policies that the government required to focus on in view of climate change,” he said.

He said that the government would soon sign an agreement with the World Bank for funding to the tune of over Rs 100 crore to protect and preserve catchment areas in the state.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that the government was trying its best to provide immediate temporary relief to the affected families and people.

“A detailed assessment on the extent of damages to houses, crops, livestock and other properties is being carried out. Our primary focus is to provide maximum help to the people,” heAsaid.

He said all departments concerned have been asked to attend to the needs of the people.

