Meghan Markle avoids queries about Prince Harry

Austin, June 14 (IANS) Actress Meghan Markle refused to address queries about her rumoured relationship with Prince Harry at an event here.

She was questioned about her relationship when she attended a television festival with her “Suits” co-stars on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Asked if she hoped to marry Harry, Markle smiled but said nothing.

The actress, who was dressed in a delicate cream dress with a red floral print, also refused to comment on her future plans.

The season seven of “Suits”, which also stars Rick Hoffman and Gabriel Macht, will air in India on Comedy Central from July 12.

–IANS

