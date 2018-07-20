Meghan Markle’s half-sister addresses ‘Cashing In’ rumours

London, July 24 (IANS) Samantha Grant, the older sibling of the Duchess of Sussex, addressed mounting claims that she has financially benefited from her connection to the royal family in her interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The sibling was appearing on the show in an effort to bridge the gap between Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle, whom Samantha claims has not spoken to Meghan in months.

Grant spoke about being a part of the media and broadcasting industry, and how making money out of sharing memories isnt “cashing in”, reports eonline.com

“I worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting, so because my sister is suddenly royal isn’t grounds for me to stop doing all of that,” said Grant.

“Let’s face it -we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine, but I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royal and, as a family, we’re not subject to royal protocol,” she added.

Samantha concluded, “For someone to say, ‘Oh you shouldn’t take any money. You should turn down a paycheck,’ well go tell your boss you don’t want a paycheck for interviewing me because that’s cashing in.”

Meghan, 36, got married to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on May 19.

