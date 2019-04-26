Mehbooba accuses Congress, NC of weakening Art 370

Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday accused the Congress and the National Conference (NC) of weakening article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media, Mehbooba said that while Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had weakened article 370 by allotting thousands of kanals of land to the Amarnath Shrine Board in 2008, it was the NC that had surrendered the titles of ‘Wazir-e-Azam’ and ‘Sadr-e-Riyasat’ in 1975.

The PDP President said it was her party that saved article 370 and 35A during the two years she ruled the state in coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

She is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Anantnag constituency where the first phase of the three-phased voting was held on April 23.

The second phase of voting in Anantnag is scheduled for April 29 and the last phase on May 6.

Mehbooba Mufti is challenged by Ghulam Ahmed Mir of the Congress and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the NC among other candidates.

–IANS

sq/pg/bg