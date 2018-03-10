Mehbooba drops Drabu from ministry

Jammu, March 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday decided to drop senior PDP leader and Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu from her council of ministers over his controversial remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister sent a letter to Governor N.N. Vohra informing him that she had decided to remove Drabu, sources close to Mehbooba Mufti told IANS.

Drabu had sparked a storm by stating that Jammu and Kashmir was not a political problem or a conflict state.

–IANS

