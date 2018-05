Srinagar, May 15 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday greeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its performance in the Karnataka elections.

“Hearty congratulations to @BJP4India for their stellar performance in Karnataka. #KarnatakaVerdict,” Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

