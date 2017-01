Jammu, Jan 23 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday congratulated Parvez Rasool after he was selected to the Indian T20 squad that will face England.

In a message to Parvez Rasool, she said it was a moment of joy for the state that one of its sons was included in the Indian cricket team.

She said the youth in the state was bestowed with abundant talent and it was a question of providing them an opportunity to showcase it.

