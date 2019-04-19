Mehbooba leads protest, wants JKLF chief freed

Srinagar, April 24 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday led a protest march demanding the release of JKLF Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik.

At her protest in Pulwama district, Mehbooba Mufti also sought resumption of trade across the Line of Control (LoC), revocation of the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and the release of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief.

The match, joined by PDP activists, started at the Town Hall and went up to the District Magistrate’s office. The protesters later dispersed peacefully, police said.

