Mehbooba Mufti inaugurates international buyer-seller meet in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 17 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti hoped on Saturday the state opens up to the world as an international trading destination through land routes, realizing its geopolitical situation as part of a peaceful region.

Addressing a function on the inauguration of 7th International Buyer-Seller meet here, she said that the state has been the recipient of major cultural, social and economic influences from the areas of silk route during the past seven centuries and these influences, once used contextually, would help in making the state a hub of economic activity in the region.

On the efforts of her government, the Chief Minister said two dry ports are being set up at Jammu and Srinagar to get the goods from the state to the international market in a hassle free manner.

She said with such an easy mode of transportation the agri and horticultural produce from the state would get a quality international market.

Complimenting the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Industries Department for organising the event, Mehbooba Mufto said that she believed that such an occasion would provide a meeting ground to the artisans, entrepreneurs and the trading community to promote the arts and crafts and build a relationship of trust and sustained interest with their outside counterparts.

“I hope you will go back as our ambassadors in the international trading community and the masterpieces you carry from here will act as souvenirs of peace and goodwill.

“Our artisans do not use their fingers and hands only, they give their blood and soul to produce the artifacts the state is known for,” she said in her address while pledging all support from her government.

