Mehbooba thanks people for condemning use of abusive language

Srinagar, May 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday thanked the people for their support against abusive language used against her by a brother of BJP leader and former Minister Choudhary Lal Singh.

Responding to birthday greetings and expressing gratitude to those who condemned Lal Singh’s brother Rajinder Singh, Mufti said on her Twitter page: ” I want to thank everyone from across the spectrum for their support and solidarity today. The abusive statement and its diction reflect the horrid mentality behind the Kathua rape case.”

Police registered a case against Rajinder Singh for the abusive language used against Mufti, after a video clipping of him using derogatory language went viral on Monday.

The first among senior state politicians to show solidarity with Mufti was former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Even before an FIR was registered against Rajinder Singh, Omar demanded action against him.

Omar said: “This is absolutely unacceptable language used against @MehboobaMufti and is unequivocally condemned with the request that @JmuKmrPolice file a FIR against this abusive individual.”

Lal Singh had to resign from the state Cabinet for attending a rally called by the Hindu Ekta Manch in favour of the accused in the Kathua rape-murder case.

