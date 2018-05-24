Mehbooba welcomes India, Pakistan commitment to border peace

Srinagar, May 30 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday welcomed the decision of Indian and Pakistani army commanders to uphold the 2003 bilateral ceasefire agreement in “letter and spirit”.

Reacting to Tuesday’s development in which the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries decided to ensure that the ceasefire holds on borders and the Line of Control (LoC), Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter: “Wholeheartedly welcome the reiteration of the commitment to the ceasefire on the border by both DGMOs.

“This brings great relief to the people residing in the vicinity (of the borders). Peace on our borders is the first essential step to a larger understanding and I truly hope it sustains.”

Jammu and Kashmir has been the worst victim of border hostilities between India and Pakistan. Hundreds of families on the two sides of the LoC and the International Border have been living on the edge as mortars fired from across the border claim human lives, cattle, houses and agricultural fields.

–IANS

