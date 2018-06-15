Mehuli shoots two gold medals at 18th KSS Memorial tourney

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Indias prodigious shooter Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal clinched two golds in the 10 metre Air Rifle women’s Senior and Junior category at the Dr Karni Singh Range in the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship here on Monday.

In the senior category, Mehuli, who had topped the qualifications chart on Sunday with a score of 632.7, continued to revel in her red-hot form as she shot 250.5 and towered over Karnataka’s Megana (249.9) to take the first spot on the podium.

Gun for Glory (GFG) shooter Shreya Agarwal, scored 228.3 to climb up on the third spot on the podium.

In the junior category, Mehuli (252.1) used her experience to edge out C.Kavi Rakshna (250.8) of Tamil Nadu to annex her second gold while another GFG shooter and ISSF Junior World Cup gold medallist Elavenil Valarivan settled for bronze with a score of 229.1.

The senior team category saw another GFG shooter Manini Kaushik combine with Simrat Chahal and Barkha to bring home another team gold for Rajasthan.

In second place, Gujarat’s Elavenil Valarivan, Lajja Goswami and Hema KC kept the contest closely fought but could only manage a silver while Punjab’s Anjum Moudgil partnered Avneet and Samiksha to settle for bronze.

Maharashtra’s Nupur Patil shot 250 to emerge triumphant in the Youth Women category while Haryana’s Nischal Singh kept Nupur on her toes but could only finish with a score of 248.7 to settle for silver.

Madhya Pradesh’s Yana Rathore clinched the third spot with a score of 227.2.

The championship will culminate on June 24.

–IANS

tri/vm