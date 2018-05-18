Mel B feels being a single parent is hard work

London, May 22 (IANS) Singer Mel B says it is hard to raise three daughters as a single mother.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Mel B discussed being a single mother and confessed taking on the role of a mother and father has been hard work, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 42-year-old is the mother to three children, Phoenix, 19, from Jimmy Gulzar, Angel, 11, from Eddie Murphy and Madison, 6, from estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.

“‘I’m raising three kids as a single parent, it can be hard work, but I’m a very loving mum. We have a lot of fun together,” she said.

Focusing on raising her daughters, Mel B said that she has already seen a glint in Phoenix’s eyes for a career in the spotlight.

“She is at college now but I can see her going on to do something in the spotlight. She’s very into fashion. She borrows my clothes,” the singer said.

