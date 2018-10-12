Mel B makes furious jibe at Victoria Beckham

London, Oct 15 (IANS) Singer Mel B made a furious jibe at Victoria Beckham during an argument over Spice Girls reunion as the group announce that the reunion tour will start in May next year.

Mel B told Victoria Beckham: “F*** off, you bitch!” during a heated bust-up over the Spice Girls reunion, according to The Sun.

News of the row emerged as the remaining quartet  Mel, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm  flew in to London to make promotional material, announcing a UK tour.

They spent 14 hours at a studio, filming clips for social media, plus photoshoots and song clips.

The much-awaited tour will begin in the UK next May, with extra dates in Europe. But Victoria, who was known as Posh Spice, will not be in the line-up following fiery exchanges with Mel B.

The Sun quoted an insider as saying: “The girls are furious with Victoria for initially agreeing to reunite, then pulling out. At one stage she even threatened to go legal if the girls cashed in on the brand minus her. They then took offence to her recreating her Spice Girls looks in a recent Vogue shoot, and basically said she was being a hypocrite.

“By the end of the exchange, Melanie told Victoria: ‘F*** off, you b****!’. And that was pretty much the end of the conversation.”

The tour is set to feature dazzling costumes, dancers and pyrotechnics.

–IANS

rb/