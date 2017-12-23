Mel B writing a ‘tell-all book’

London, Dec 25 (IANS) Singer Mel B, who has been embroiled in her messy divorce from producer Stephen Belafonte throughout 2017, has been “approached about a memoir”.

The Sunday People alleges that publishers have already been in contact and the former Spice Girl could land up to a $7 million advance in the process if she agrees, reports thesun.co.uk.

A source told the paper: “She has been making notes and has been ­approached about a memoir. The last year’s volume of ­controversy and scandal is enough for most autobiographies.

“Mel doesn’t want to hold back.”

However, she could run into trouble with her now former husband Belafonte, who reportedly wants to place a gag order on the star to stop her discussing their marriage.

The as-yet-unconfirmed book would allegedly act as a follow-up to her previous autobiography, “Catch a Fire”, which was released in 2003.

As a result, it could potentially cover her 10-year marriage to Belafonte, the relationship the couple shared with nanny Lorraine Gilles, her failed relationship with Eddie Murphy and the birth of two of her children.

–IANS

nn/sas