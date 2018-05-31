Melania Trump won’t travel to G7, N.Korea summits

Washington, June 4 (IANS) US First Lady Melania Trump will not attend the G7 summit this year or join her husband President Donald Trump when he travels to Singapore for the planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, according to her spokeswoman.

The First Lady has not been seen publicly for 24 days. She was last spotted with President Trump on May 10 at the Andrews Air Force Base as they welcomed home three Americans who had been held prisoner in North Korea.

Her spokeswoman told CNN on Sunday that Melania Trump underwent a medical procedure to treat a benign kidney issue on May 14 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

The First Lady remained in the hospital for five nights following the procedure prior to returning to the White House on May 19.

Several internet conspiracy theories raging from plastic surgery to a stealth move back to New York City have been circulated on the social media regarding the First Lady.

Melania Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham denied the rumours, telling CNN that the First Lady has been recuperating, but also taking meetings with her staff at the White House, discussing her initiatives as well as upcoming events like the Congressional Picnic and Fourth of July.

Melania Trump attended the G7 summit in Sicily last year, making headlines on her debut international trip as First Lady.

For a tour of Taomarina with other G7 leaders’ spouses, Trump famously donned a $51,500 floral Dolce and Gabbana jacket, which garnered sartorial praise but also raised eyebrows because of its cost.

On the first couple’s last day in Sicily before jetting back to Washington, they stopped at the US naval air base in Sigonella, Sicily, where the First Lady gave brief remarks to troops prior to the President taking the podium.

This year’s G7 Summit will take place June 8 to 9 in Quebec, Canada.

–IANS

