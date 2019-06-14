Melbourne City FC signs former EPL star Craig Noone

Sydney, June 17 (IANS) Former Championship title winner and English Premier League (EPL) star Craig Noone will join the Australian A-League next season, on a two-year deal with Melbourne City FC.

Making the announcement on Monday, Melbourne City FC Director of Football Michael Petrillo said the talented winger will add another dimension to City’s attack in the 2019-20 season, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Craig is a creative, pacey wide player who, after playing at the highest level in the UK, will bring a lot in experience and threat to the team,” he said.

Now 31, the Englishman is best known for his five-year stint at Cardiff City, where he claimed the Championship title before moving on to play in the Premier League.

“I’m excited to join Melbourne City and test myself in the A-League. This is an ambitious club that wants to win trophies while playing an exciting style of football,” Noone said.

–IANS

kk/in