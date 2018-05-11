Melissa McCarthy roots for her online trolls

Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Actress Melissa McCarthy says she has dealt with her share of online trolls, but she has nothing to give back to them but love.

The “Life of the Party” actress, 47, has spoken out about how she deals with criticism in people.com’s new cover story.

McCarthy was on the bitter end of some especially vicious hate when she starred in the 2016 all-female “Ghostbusters” reboot alongside Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

McCarthy said: “Weirdly, instead of getting mad at them, I always feel like, ‘Oh, I hope you meet someone soon that you can talk to, someone that really makes you laugh’. I just root for that person to find a little joy.

“I’m never going to change things by sitting in my living room bawling. That’s not going to fix or help anything. This has been a tough chunk of history for women.

“But at one point I just said, ‘I’m not going to wallow in this anymore.’ It’s not my reality-the men I know wouldn’t act like this. So I look to the men I know, who have made my life better, and I just keep remembering that they’re the norm.”

–IANS

nv/rb