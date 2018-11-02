Melissa McCarthy to be honoured at People’s Choice Awards

Los Angeles, Nov 7 (IANS) “Ghostbusters” actress Melissa McCarthy will receive the first People’s Icon award.

McCarthy will receive the honour at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, reported hollywoodreporter.com.

The actress is being honoured for her television and film work, which includes playing the titular character on the sitcom “Mike and Molly”, as well as her roles in “Spy”, “Ghostbusters” and “Bridesmaids”.

“Melissa McCarthy is a multi-talented actor, writer, producer and director and who has starred in some of the most iconic movies and television shows of the past decade,” said Jen Neal, executive producer of live events and executive vice president – marketing at E!A

“She is beloved by the people, and we couldn’t think of anyone more fitting or deserving to honour as the People’s Icon of 2018,” Neal added.

McCarthy has won two Emmys, for best lead actress in a comedy series for “Mike and Molly” and best guest actress in a comedy series for her appearances as former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live”. She also garnered an Oscar nomination for “Bridesmaids”.

McCarthy currently stars in the biographical drama “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” as real-life forger Lee Israel, and played a detective in the puppet comedy “The Happytime Murders”, released earlier this year.

The actress has also won four People’s Choice Awards, three in the comedic movie actress category and one in the comedic TV actress category.

The kudocast will be broadcast live on Sunday from 9-11 p.m. from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. It is produced by Wilshire Studios and Den of Thieves, with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager.

–IANS

rb/ksk