Members can speak in any of 22 languages in LS: Speaker

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday said that members can speak in any of the 22 languages given in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution as simultaneous interpretation was now available for five remaining languages.

“I am happy to announce that members can now express themselves in any of the 22 languages given in the Eighth Schedule,” Mahajan said.

The facility for simultaneous interpretation of house proceedings was earlier available for 17 languages only.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat had since made arrangements with Rajya Sabha’s cooperation to extend this facility vis-a-vis Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani, Santhali, and Sindhi languages.

Members wishing to speak in any of the 22 languages need to give information 24 hours beforehand, she said.

–IANS

