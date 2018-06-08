Entertainment

Mendes needs ‘few years’ to shed his clean image

Views: 1

Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Singer Shawn Mendes, 19, says he needs just a few years to shed his clean image.

He has featured on two covers of Wonderland magazine, where he has opened up about his struggle with anxiety, newly-released third studio album and the pressure of maintaining his squeaky clean image throughout his ride to the top, reports eonline.com.

“I think I’ve been really lucky to have a good foundation of people around me… I’m just a normal person and nobody talks me up too much,” he said.

“Support is there when you need it, but not when it’s not needed. I think it’s really important to keep your feet on the ground. You never know though, give it a couple more years and you might be taking back everything you just said.”

ALSO READ:   Mick Jagger takes son on tour

While he hasn’t lost his footing just yet, Mendes says his rebellious side may come out in the future.

“I mean, I haven’t had a chance,” he joked. “I just need a few years! Don’t jinx me!”

–IANS

nn/rb

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *