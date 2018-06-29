‘Mental Hai Kya’ to release on February 22, 2019

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao chose a retro look and a quirky video to announce that their film “Mental Hai Kya” will release on February 22 next year.

In the video, the actors, dressed in a retro avatar, collide with each other and start questioning: “Mental hai kya (Are you mental)?”

They engage in a little argument, with Kangana asking: “Why are you colliding with me?”

Rajkummar replies: “Not colliding right now… Mentals will collide on February 22, 2019.”

They shared the video and announcement on social media platforms.

Producer Ekta Kapoor too tweeted the video, and wrote: “There is a reason I keep seeing 2.22? Two mentals coming together on 22.2. ‘Mental Hai Kya’ releasing on February 22, 2019.”

–IANS

rb/mr