‘Mental Hai Kya’ to release on February 22, 2019
Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao chose a retro look and a quirky video to announce that their film “Mental Hai Kya” will release on February 22 next year.
In the video, the actors, dressed in a retro avatar, collide with each other and start questioning: “Mental hai kya (Are you mental)?”
They engage in a little argument, with Kangana asking: “Why are you colliding with me?”
Rajkummar replies: “Not colliding right now… Mentals will collide on February 22, 2019.”
They shared the video and announcement on social media platforms.
Producer Ekta Kapoor too tweeted the video, and wrote: “There is a reason I keep seeing 2.22? Two mentals coming together on 22.2. ‘Mental Hai Kya’ releasing on February 22, 2019.”
–IANS
rb/mr